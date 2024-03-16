Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario

1 of 3 | Nancy Wilson attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The rocker turns 70 on March 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789

-- French painter Rosa Bonheur in 1822

-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 71)

-- Rocker Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Clifton Powell in 1956 (age 68)

-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 65)

-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Jerome Flynn in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Judah Friedlander in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Tim Kang in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 38)

-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 36)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 28)