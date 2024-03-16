Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario

By UPI Staff
Nancy Wilson attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The rocker turns 70 on March 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Nancy Wilson attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The rocker turns 70 on March 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789

-- French painter Rosa Bonheur in 1822

-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 71)

-- Rocker Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Clifton Powell in 1956 (age 68)

Advertisement

-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Jerome Flynn in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Judah Friedlander in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Tim Kang in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 36)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
TV // 12 hours ago
Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Dead Boy Detectives" showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz teased Neil Gaiman's contributions to the Netflix adaptation of his comic books.
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
Music // 14 hours ago
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S."
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
TV // 14 hours ago
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
March 15 (UPI) -- "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld," a new series starring Daniel Brühl as a young Karl Lagerfeld, is coming to Hulu.
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
Music // 16 hours ago
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs."
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
March 15 (UPI) -- "Hunger Games" and "Vikings" actor Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren.
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
Music // 16 hours ago
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)."
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
TV // 17 hours ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
March 15 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and other "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars reunited in the wake of Andre Braugher's death.
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
Music // 17 hours ago
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
March 15 (UPI) -- "Moonlight" singer Kali Uchis welcomed a son with her partner, rapper Don Toliver.
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
TV // 18 hours ago
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney and BBC announced that the next season of "Doctor Who" will premiere on May 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Famous birthdays for March 15: Kim Raver, will.i.am
Famous birthdays for March 15: Kim Raver, will.i.am
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement