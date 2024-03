Famous birthdays for March 15: Kim Raver, will.i.am

1 of 3 | Kim Raver attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 18. The actor turns 55 on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, in 1767

-- German immunologist Emil von Behring in 1854

-- Actor Joe E. Ross in 1914

-- Trumpet virtuoso/bandleader Harry James in 1916

-- Apollo astronaut Alan Bean in 1932

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1933

-- Actor Judd Hirsch in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in 1935 (age 89)

-- Musician Phil Lesh in 1940 (age 84)

-- Singer/songwriter Mike Love in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Sly Stone in 1943 (age 81)

-- Filmmaker David Cronenberg in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Ry Cooder in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Dee Snider in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Park Overall in 1957 (age 67)

Advertisement

-- Sam Matekane, prime minister of Lesotho, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles, in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI

-- Model Fabio Lanzoni in 1959 (age 65)

-- Singer Sananda Maitreya, born Terence Trent (Howard) D'Arby, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Singer Bret Michaels in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer/TV personality Mark McGrath in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Kim Raver in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Mark Hoppus in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Eva Longoria in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer will.i.am, born William Adams, in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Joseph Hahn in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Brian Tee, born Jae-Beom Takata, in 1977 (age 47)

-- Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Kellan Lutz in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Jai Courtney in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI