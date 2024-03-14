Trending
March 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Quincy Jones

By UPI Staff
Ansel Elgort attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 30 on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ansel Elgort attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 30 on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 91)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 91)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 88)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946

-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 78)

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 76)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 66)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 38)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 30)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 16)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

