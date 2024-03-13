Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow

1 of 2 | George Mackay arrives on the red carpet for a special screening of the film "Wolf" in New York City on December 2, 2021. The actor turns 32 on March 13. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Drummer Roy Haynes in 1925 (age 99)

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Robin Duke in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 52)

-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 35)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 32)

-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 29)

-- Rapper Jack Harlow in 1998 (age 27)