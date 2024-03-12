Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Eckhart

March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831
-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858
-- Ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1889
-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918
-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922
-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923
-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928
-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931
-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 92)
-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 91)
-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936
-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940
-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 78)
-- Sen./former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 77)
-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Jon Provost in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Steve Harris in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Lesley Manville in 1956 (age 68)
-- Singer Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Courtney B. Vance in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Titus Welliver in 1962 (age 62)
-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Jake Weber in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Graham Coxon in 1969 (age 55)
-- Author Dave Eggers in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Samm Levine in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 40)
-- Singer Elly Jackson in 1988 (age 36)
-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994
-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 21)