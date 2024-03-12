Trending
March 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Eckhart

By UPI Staff
Jaimie Alexander arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" world premiere on November 15, 2021, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on March 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831

-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858

-- Ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1889

-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918

-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922

-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923

-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928

-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931

-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 92)

-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 91)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940

-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 78)

-- Sen./former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Provost in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Steve Harris in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Lesley Manville in 1956 (age 68)

-- Singer Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Courtney B. Vance in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Titus Welliver in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Jake Weber in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Graham Coxon in 1969 (age 55)

-- Author Dave Eggers in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Samm Levine in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer Elly Jackson in 1988 (age 36)

-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994

-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 21)

