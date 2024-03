William, prince of Wales, and Catherine, princess of Wales, walk together to meet members of the public during a walkabout on the Mall during preparations for King Charles III's coronation in 2023 in London. File Photo courtesy of The Royal Family | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Editor's note: On Monday, Princess Catherine released a statement saying she had edited the photo, which was pulled by many news agencies for being manipulated. This story has also been edited to correct her titles. Read the update here. Britain's Prince William has snapped a casual photo of his wife Princess Catherine enjoying some outdoor time with their three children. Advertisement

The couple shared the portrait on their social media accounts Sunday.

The photo shows Catherine -- sitting and dressed in jeans a sweater and jacket -- smiling while her eldest child, George, 10, stands behind her with his arms around her neck.

Catherine has her arms around Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

All of the kids appear to be laughing.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the photo is captioned.

Catherine, 42, has stayed out of the spotlight since she underwent unspecified abdominal surgery, which required an 11-day hospital stay in January around the same time William's father, King Charles, was diagnosed and subsequently treated for an unspecified form of cancer.

William and Catherine have been married since 2011.