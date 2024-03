Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville

1 of 3 | Terrence Howard touches his star during an unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 24, 2019. The actor turns 55 on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Silent movie star Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Bandleader Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1916

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 93)

File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI

-- Television newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 90)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 74)

-- Author Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 61)

-- Director/producer Peter Berg in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Singer Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 53)

Advertisement

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Musician Benji Madden in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Joel Madden in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 31)

-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 31)