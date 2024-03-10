Famous birthdays for March 10: Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny

1 of 4 | Olivia Wilde arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. The actor turns 40 on March 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Suffragist Kate Sheppard in 1847

-- Actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888

-- Josephine Groves Holloway, founder of first Black Girl Scout troops, in 1898

-- Poet Margaret Fishback in 1900

-- James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., in 1928

-- Bluegrass musician Norman Blake in 1938 (age 86)

-- Playwright David Rabe in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Richard Gant in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Katharine Houghton in 1945 (age 79)

-- College basketball Coach Jim Valvano in 1946

-- Musician Tom Scholz in 1947 (age 77)

-- Kim Campbell, the first female prime minister of Canada, in 1947 (age 77)

-- Journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 77)

-- Businesswoman/TV personality Barbara Corcoran in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Aloma Wright in 1950 (age 74)

-- Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957

-- Actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 66)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Jeff Ament in 1963 (age 61)

-- Music producer Rick Rubin in 1963 (age 61)

-- Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 60)

-- Singer Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 53)

-- Rapper Timbaland, born Timothy Zachery Mosley, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Jerry Horton in 1975)

-- Singer Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Edi Gathegi in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Danny Pudi in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Thomas Middleditch in 1982 (age 42)

Advertisement

-- Singer Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/comedian Ego Nwodim in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 32)

-- Rapper Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in 1994 (age 30)