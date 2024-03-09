Advertisement
March 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 9: Juliette Binoche, Sunisa Lee

By UPI Staff
Juliette Binoche attends the premiere of "The Pot-Au-Feu" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 24. The actor turns 60 on March 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Juliette Binoche attends the premiere of "The Pot-Au-Feu" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 24. The actor turns 60 on March 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria "Vita" Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 90)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 83)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 82)

-- Rocker John Cale in 1942 (age 82)

-- Journalist Charles Gibson in 1943 (age 81)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 64)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Robert Sledge in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Shannon Leto in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Jean Louisa Kelly in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Kerr Smith in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 38)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 29)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 21)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

