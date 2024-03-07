Trending
Entertainment News
March 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 7: Wanda Sykes, Tobias Menzies

By UPI Staff
Wanda Sykes arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 60 on March 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Wanda Sykes arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 60 on March 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693

-- British astronomer John Herschel in 1792

-- British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802

-- U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849

-- Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872

-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908

-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930

-- NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 84)

-- Former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 82)

-- TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942

-- Actor John Heard in 1945

-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944

-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 68)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 64)

-- Comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor/comedian Sarah "Squirm" Sherman in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 29)

-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 26)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

