Famous birthdays for March 7: Wanda Sykes, Tobias Menzies

-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693

-- British astronomer John Herschel in 1792

-- British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802

-- U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849

-- Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872

-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908

-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930

-- NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934

-- Race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 84)

-- Former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 82)

-- TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942

-- Actor John Heard in 1945

-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944

-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 68)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 64)

-- Comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor/comedian Sarah "Squirm" Sherman in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 29)

-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 26)

