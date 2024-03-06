Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Millicent Simmonds

1 of 4 | Tom Arnold attends the world premiere of "Candy Cane Lane" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on November 28. The actor turns 65 on March 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Italian painter/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475

-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Humorist/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905

-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 98)

-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Russian cosmonaut/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 87)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 82)

-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944

-- Musician/singer David Gilmour in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 77)

-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 56)

-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 52)

-- Soccer star Tim Howard in 1979 (age 45)

-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Milo Manheim in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Millicent Simmonds in 2003 (age 21)