Famous birthdays for March 5: John Frusciante, Roman Griffin Davis

1 of 2 | John Frusciante performs at Global Citizen Live in Central Park in New York City on September 23. The musician turns 54 on March 5. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Author Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 92)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 70)

-- Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 67)

-- Singer Andy Gibb in 1958

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 61)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 58)

-- Guitarist John Frusciante in 1970 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 17)