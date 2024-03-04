Famous birthdays for March 4: Catherine O'Hara, Steven Weber

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394
-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678
-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888
-- Actor John Garfield in 1913
-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928
-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931
-- Actor/singer Barbara McNair in 1934
-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 86)
-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 76)
-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 61)
-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 59)
-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 57)
-- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 1968 (age 56)
-- Television personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 55)
-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 36)
-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993
-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 25)
-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 17)