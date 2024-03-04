Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 4: Catherine O'Hara, Steven Weber

By UPI Staff
Catherine O'Hara arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 70 on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Catherine O'Hara arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 70 on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

-- Actor/singer Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 86)

-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 76)

-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 61)

-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 59)

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 57)

-- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 1968 (age 56)

-- Television personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 55)

-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 36)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 17)

