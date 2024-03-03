Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller

By UPI Staff
David Faustino attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 20, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | David Faustino attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 20, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 65)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 50)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 47)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 21)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 15 hours ago
Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
March 2 (UPI) -- "Covenant" actor Dar Salim is set to star in Prime Video's "The Terminal List" prequel.
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
TV // 16 hours ago
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
March 2 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry have joined the cast of writer-director Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series, Too Much.
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Music // 18 hours ago
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
March 2 (UPI) -- Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures 1" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
March 2 (UPI) -- Musician Jon Bon Jovi turns 62 and country singer Luke Combs turns 34, among the famous birthdays for March 2.
Queerties award show to stream on WOW Presents Plus
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Queerties award show to stream on WOW Presents Plus
March 1 (UPI) -- The Queerties announced Friday that this year's awards show will stream on WOW Presents Plus on March 19.
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
March 1 (UPI) -- "The Strangers: Chapter 1," a new film in "The Strangers" horror franchise, opens in May.
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
March 1 (UPI) -- Nick Robinson, Dana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego will join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in "The Abandons."
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" for a second season on Friday and announced plans to take the show global.
Liam Payne releases 'Teardrops,' new song written with JC Chasez
Music // 1 day ago
Liam Payne releases 'Teardrops,' new song written with JC Chasez
March 1 (UPI) -- One Direction member Liam Payne teamed up with 'N Sync member JC Chasez on the single "Teardrops."
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement