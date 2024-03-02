Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs

By UPI Staff
Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angels Convention Center on February 2. The singer turns 62 on March 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angels Convention Center on February 2. The singer turns 62 on March 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI

-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937

-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948

-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 72)

Advertisement

-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 62)

-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 56)

-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 35)

-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Queerties award show to stream on WOW Presents Plus
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Queerties award show to stream on WOW Presents Plus
March 1 (UPI) -- The Queerties announced Friday that this year's awards show will stream on WOW Presents Plus on March 19.
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
Movies // 13 hours ago
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
March 1 (UPI) -- "The Strangers: Chapter 1," a new film in "The Strangers" horror franchise, opens in May.
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
March 1 (UPI) -- Nick Robinson, Dana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego will join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in "The Abandons."
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" for a second season on Friday and announced plans to take the show global.
Liam Payne releases 'Teardrops,' new song written with JC Chasez
Music // 14 hours ago
Liam Payne releases 'Teardrops,' new song written with JC Chasez
March 1 (UPI) -- One Direction member Liam Payne teamed up with 'N Sync member JC Chasez on the single "Teardrops."
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 16 hours ago
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
March 1 (UPI) -- Starz crime drama "BMF" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
March 1 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max in May.
Eva Longoria teams up with Hard Rock for International Women's Month
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Eva Longoria teams up with Hard Rock for International Women's Month
March 1 (UPI) -- To celebrate International Women's Month, actress Eva Longoria is asking women to share their stories with Hard Rock's "WE ARE" campaign, spotlighting female stories and raising funds for women's health organizations.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd faces army of undead
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd faces army of undead
March 1 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a new film starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray, opens in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 1: Justin Bieber, Cara Buono
Famous birthdays for March 1: Justin Bieber, Cara Buono
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
Cardi B releases 'Like What (Freestyle),' first song of 2024
Cardi B releases 'Like What (Freestyle),' first song of 2024
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement