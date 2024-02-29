Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 29: Mark Foster, Antonio Sabato Jr.

By UPI Staff
Mark Foster arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10, 2023. The musician turns 40 on February 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mark Foster arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10, 2023. The musician turns 40 on February 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Paul III in 1468

-- British religious leader Ann Lee, founder of the American Shaker sect, in 1736

-- Operatic composer Gioacchino Antonio Rossini in 1792

-- American inventor John Holland, who pioneered the modern submarine, in 1840

-- Film director William Wellman in 1896

-- Big band leader Jimmy Dorsey in 1904

-- Singer Dinah Shore in 1916

-- Actor Joss Ackland in 1928

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Astronaut Jack Lousma in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Dennis Farina in 1944

-- Serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 1956

-- Motivational speaker Tony Robbins in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. in 1972 (age 52)

-- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in 1972 (age 52)

File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

-- Rapper Ja Rule, born Jeffrey Atkins, in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Peter Scanavino in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Rakhee Thakrar in 1984 (age 40)

-- Rock musician Mark Foster in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Jessie Usher in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

