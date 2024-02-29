Famous birthdays for Feb. 29: Mark Foster, Antonio Sabato Jr.

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pope Paul III in 1468
-- British religious leader Ann Lee, founder of the American Shaker sect, in 1736
-- Operatic composer Gioacchino Antonio Rossini in 1792
-- American inventor John Holland, who pioneered the modern submarine, in 1840
-- Film director William Wellman in 1896
-- Big band leader Jimmy Dorsey in 1904
-- Singer Dinah Shore in 1916
-- Actor Joss Ackland in 1928
-- Astronaut Jack Lousma in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor Dennis Farina in 1944
-- Serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 1956
-- Motivational speaker Tony Robbins in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. in 1972 (age 52)
-- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in 1972 (age 52)
-- Rapper Ja Rule, born Jeffrey Atkins, in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Peter Scanavino in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Rakhee Thakrar in 1984 (age 40)
-- Rock musician Mark Foster in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Jessie Usher in 1992 (age 32)