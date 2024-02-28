Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Turturro

By UPI Staff
Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18. The actor turns 38 on February 28. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 2 | Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18. The actor turns 38 on February 28. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 95)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 85)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 80)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 76)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 71)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 67)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 63)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 53)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 48)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Gary Sinise -- a tireless advocate for U.S. veterans -- announced Tuesday his son McCanna "Mac" Sinise has died of cancer at the age of 33.
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Movies // 9 hours ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced the eight actors portraying Michael Jackson's four brothers in the biopic "Michael" on Tuesday.
Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafilm showcased the "Easy" choreography in a new music video for the song.
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
TV // 14 hours ago
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Overcompensating," a new comedy from Benito Skinner, aka Benny Drama, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ unveiled the "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 cast, trailer and premiere date.
Miranda Kerr gives birth to fourth child: 'Feeling so very blessed'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Miranda Kerr gives birth to fourth child: 'Feeling so very blessed'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Miranda Kerr welcomed son Pierre, her fourth child as a mom and her third with her husband, Evan Spiegel.
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Music // 16 hours ago
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour."
'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company announced the video game "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" and the app "Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket" during a new Pokémon Presents.
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to second child: 'He's here'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to second child: 'He's here'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger welcomed her second child, son Ethan Lyons, with her husband, Noah Galuten.
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, announced her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement