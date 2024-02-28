Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Turturro

1 of 2 | Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18. The actor turns 38 on February 28. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 95)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 85)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 80)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 76)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 71)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 63)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 53)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 48)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 33)