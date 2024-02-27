Trending
Feb. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Chelsea Clinton, Timothy Spall

By UPI Staff
Chelsea Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown on September 18. The activist and former first daughter turns 44 on February 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Chelsea Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown on September 18. The activist and former first daughter turns 44 on February 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886

-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897

-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902

-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910

-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912

-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917

-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932

-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 90)

-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934

-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940

-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943

-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 62)

-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Li Bingbing in 1973 (age 51)

-- Author/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 44)

-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

