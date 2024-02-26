Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: DeRay Davis, Teresa Palmer

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564
-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802
-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829
-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846
-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852
-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916
-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920
-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928
-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928
-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932
-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder, born William Levise Jr., in 1945 (age 79)
-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 71)
-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 61)
-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 53)
-- Singer Corinne Bailey Rae in 1979 (age 45)
-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 38)