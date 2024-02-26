Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: DeRay Davis, Teresa Palmer

1 of 2 | DeRay Davis walks the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 16, 2021. The comedian turns 42 on February 26. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564

-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802

-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829

-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846

-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852

-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916

-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920

-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928

-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932

-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder, born William Levise Jr., in 1945 (age 79)

-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 71)

-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Singer Corinne Bailey Rae in 1979 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 38)

