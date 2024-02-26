Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: DeRay Davis, Teresa Palmer

By UPI Staff
DeRay Davis walks the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 16, 2021. The comedian turns 42 on February 26. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 2 | DeRay Davis walks the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 16, 2021. The comedian turns 42 on February 26. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564

-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802

-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829

-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846

-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852

-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916

-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920

UPI File Photo

-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928

-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932

-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder, born William Levise Jr., in 1945 (age 79)

-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 71)

-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Singer Corinne Bailey Rae in 1979 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Past Lives,' 'Holdovers,' 'American Fiction' win big at the Spirit Awards
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Past Lives,' 'Holdovers,' 'American Fiction' win big at the Spirit Awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Past Lives," "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "The Last of Us" and "Beef" each won multiple Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
'Bob Marley: One Love' still No. 1 at the North American box office
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' still No. 1 at the North American box office
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning an additional $13.5 million in a receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49, his family announced Sunday.
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
TV // 16 hours ago
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Shane Gillis joked about his firing from "Saturday Night Live" while guest hosting the show this weekend.
Pedro Pascal gives hilariously tipsy, but heartfelt SAG acceptance speech
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Pedro Pascal gives hilariously tipsy, but heartfelt SAG acceptance speech
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal seemed genuinely surprised when he won the Best Actor in a TV Drama SAG Award Saturday over "Succession" star Kieran Culkin, who had previously bested Pascal in several other competitions.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession,' 'Bear,' 'Beef,' Lily Gladstone score SAG Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession,' 'Bear,' 'Beef,' Lily Gladstone score SAG Awards
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Stars from "Oppenheimer," "Succession," "The Bear," "Beef," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Holdovers" were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Téa Leoni, Chelsea Handler
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Téa Leoni, Chelsea Handler
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Téa Leoni turns 58 and actor Chelsea Handler turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 25.
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
Dermot Mulroney joins Starz's 'The Hunting Wives' cast
TV // 1 day ago
Dermot Mulroney joins Starz's 'The Hunting Wives' cast
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Starz has announced that Dermot Mulroney from "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Anyone But You" has joined the cast of the new eight-episode drama series, "The Hunting Wives."
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Actor David Gail died of brain and heart complications related to drug intoxication, according to a statement released Friday by his mother, Mary Painter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Téa Leoni, Chelsea Handler
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Téa Leoni, Chelsea Handler
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement