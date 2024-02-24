Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 24, 2024 / 11:25 AM

'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication

By Karen Butler

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail died of brain and heart complications related to drug intoxication, according to a statement released Friday by his mother, Mary Painter.

The official cause of death his death was anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, which is a brain injury due to lack of blood flow.

Advertisement

Amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl were found in his system.

"It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way," said Painter.

"David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine," she added. "He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources."

Gail was 58 when he died last month. His death was immediately investigated as a suspected drug overdose and no foul play was suspected, but an official cause was not determined until the toxicology tests came back this week.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dermot Mulroney joins Starz's 'The Hunting Wives' cast
TV // 12 minutes ago
Dermot Mulroney joins Starz's 'The Hunting Wives' cast
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Starz has announced that Dermot Mulroney from "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Anyone But You" has joined the cast of the new eight-episode drama series, "The Hunting Wives."
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Entertainment News // 51 minutes ago
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Vultures 1" -- rapper Kanye West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign -- is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Helen Shaver, Billy Zane
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Helen Shaver, Billy Zane
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Helen Shaver turns 73 and actor Billy Zane turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 24.
TV review: 'The Gentlemen' delivers gangster class, violence
TV // 16 hours ago
TV review: 'The Gentlemen' delivers gangster class, violence
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "The Gentlemen," on Netflix March 7, brings Guy Ritchie's classy, violent gangster aesthetic to television with new characters and a compelling episodic story.
Michael Burnham embarks on one 'last dance' in 'Star Trek: Discovery'
TV // 20 hours ago
Michael Burnham embarks on one 'last dance' in 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 5 on Friday. The characters address their last mission in the final season.
'Love Is Blind' welcomes fan nominations for Season 6 reunion
TV // 20 hours ago
'Love Is Blind' welcomes fan nominations for Season 6 reunion
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the "Love Is Blind" Season 6 reunion special on Friday. Premiering March 13, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey invite fans to nominate cast members to join the reunion.
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released the EP "With You-th" and a music video for the song "One Spark."
SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Saturday in Los Angeles.
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025
TV // 23 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," a spinoff and prequel to "Game of Thrones," is coming to HBO in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement