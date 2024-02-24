1 of 2 | Helen Shaver attends the 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on February 18, 2023. The actor turns 73 on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 86)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Debra Jo Rupp in 1951 (age 73)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 68)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 58)

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 54)

-- Author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 53)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 47)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 33)