Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Dakota Fanning, Kristin Davis

1 of 4 | Dakota Fanning arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 30 on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Paul II in 1417

-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633

-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685

-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744

-- Writer/philosopher W.E.B. Du Bois in 1868

-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889

-- Journalist/author William Shirer in 1904

-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

-- Former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 81)

-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 73)

-- Japanese Emperor Naruhito in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Businessman/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor/model Samara Weaving in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Emilia Jones in 2002 (age 22)