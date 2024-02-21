Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Hayley Orrantia, Tituss Burgess

1 of 4 | Hayley Orrantia presents the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 10, 2021. The actor turns 30 on February 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794

-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801

-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893

-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903

-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907

-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927

-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933

-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934

-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 87)

-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940

-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 78)

-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946

-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 69)

-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 63)

-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962

-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Tituss Burgess in 1979 (age 45)

-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 45)

-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Elliot Page in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Rain Spencer in 2000 (age 24)

