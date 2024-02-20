Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo

By UPI Staff
Trevor Noah arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The comedian turns 40 on February 20. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 3 | Trevor Noah arrives on the red carpet at WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The comedian turns 40 on February 20. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War hero William Prescott in 1726

-- American Revolutionary War-era socialite Angelica Schuyler Church in 1756

-- Architect Louis Kahn in 1901

-- Photographer Ansel Adams in 1902

-- Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt in 1924

-- Film director Robert Altman in 1925

-- Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy in 1927

-- Actor Sidney Poitier in 1927

-- Auto racer Bobby Unser in 1934

-- Singer Nancy Wilson in 1937

-- Auto racing businessman/team owner Roger Penske in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

-- Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie in 1941 (age 83)

-- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in 1942 (age 82)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Phil Esposito in 1942 (age 82)

-- Filmmaker Mike Leigh in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Sandy Duncan in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Peter Strauss in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Jennifer O'Neill in 1948 (age 76)

-- Socialite Ivana Trump in 1949

-- Heiress Patty Hearst Shaw in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Anthony Head in 1954 (age 70)

-- Comedian Joel Hodgson in 1960 (age 64)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor French Stewart in 1964 (age 60)

-- Model Cindy Crawford in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Andrew Shue in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Kurt Cobain in 1967

-- Pop singer Brian Littrell in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Jay Hernandez in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Chelsea Peretti in 1978 (age 46)

-- Comedian Trevor Noah in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Miles Teller in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Rihanna, born Robin Rihanna Fenty, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor/singer William Gao in 2003 (age 21)

-- Singer Olivia Rodrigo in 2003 (age 21)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

