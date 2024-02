Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Roger Goodell, Millie Bobby Brown

1 of 2 | NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces an NFL Draft pick for the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on April 27. Goodell turns 65 on February 19. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 81)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 69)

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 65)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 64)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Arielle Kebbel in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 31)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 20)