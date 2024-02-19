Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Roger Goodell, Millie Bobby Brown

By UPI Staff
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces an NFL Draft pick for the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on April 27. Goodell turns 65 on February 19. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
1 of 2 | NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces an NFL Draft pick for the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on April 27. Goodell turns 65 on February 19. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

Advertisement

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 81)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 69)

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 65)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 64)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 51)

Advertisement

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Arielle Kebbel in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 31)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Movies // 10 hours ago
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards ceremony, scoring the trophy for Best Film as well as six other prizes in London on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Actor John Travolta turns 70 and actor Matt Dillon turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 18.
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Rap legend Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington.
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The late country music Toby Keith's "35 Biggest Hits" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Jerry O'Connell, Jason Ritter
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Jerry O'Connell, Jason Ritter
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Actor/TV personality Jerry O'Connell turns 50 and actor Jason Ritter turns 44 among the famous birthdays for Feb. 17.
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Music // 2 days ago
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a music video for "Holssi," a song from her forthcoming EP, "The Winning."
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' cast tease 'epic love story' in spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' cast tease 'epic love story' in spinoff
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and other cast and crew discuss "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" in a special preview.
'Happy Face': Dennis Quaid to play killer in Paramount+ series
TV // 2 days ago
'Happy Face': Dennis Quaid to play killer in Paramount+ series
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Happy Face," a new series starring Dennis Quaid as the Happy Face Killer, is coming to Paramount+.
Madonna, The Weeknd release 'Popular' music video in 'Fortnite'
Music // 2 days ago
Madonna, The Weeknd release 'Popular' music video in 'Fortnite'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti debuted a music video for their song "Popular" in the video game "Fortnite."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement