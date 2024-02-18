Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 18, 2024

Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon

By UPI Staff
John Travolta presents an award at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The actor turns 70 on February 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | John Travolta presents an award at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The actor turns 70 on February 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516

-- Physicist Alessandro Volta in 1745

-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838

-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848

-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898

-- Author Wallace Stegner in 1909

-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919

UPI File Photo

-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925

-- Author/magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922

-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 95)

-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931

-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931

-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932

-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 91)

-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 70)

-- Film director John Hughes in 1950

-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Rapper/record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 59)

-- Producer/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 56)

-- TV personality/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 50)

-- Singer/songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Logan Miller in 1992 (age 32)

-- K-pop singer J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, in 1994 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

