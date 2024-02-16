Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Ava Max, LeVar Burton

By UPI Staff
Ava Max arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1. The singer turns 30 on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Ava Max arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1. The singer turns 30 on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838

-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901

-- Actor James Baskett in 1904

-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918

-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921

-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935

UPI File Photo

-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 88)

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941

-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 73)

-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Danielle Haim in 1989 (age 35)

-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 34)

-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Chloe East in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released a music video for "Revenge," a song from its album "2."
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the dress code and co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala.
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated film featuring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, is coming to Peacock.
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Little Wing," a new film starring "Succession" actor Brian Cox, will premiere on Paramount+ in March.
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
TV // 15 hours ago
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "American Rust: Broken Justice," the second season of "American Rust" starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, is coming to Prime Video.
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Music // 16 hours ago
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Karol G recruited Young Miko for her music video for "Contigo," her new single with Tiësto.
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
TV // 17 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new show based on the Liane Moriarty novel and starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, is coming to Peacock.
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton perform 'Purple Irises' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 17 hours ago
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton perform 'Purple Irises' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Purple Irises" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Valentine's Day.
Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour
Music // 18 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement