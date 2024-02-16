Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Ava Max, LeVar Burton

1 of 3 | Ava Max arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1. The singer turns 30 on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838

-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901

-- Actor James Baskett in 1904

-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918

-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921

-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935

UPI File Photo

-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 88)

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941

-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 73)

-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 60)

-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Danielle Haim in 1989 (age 35)

-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 34)

-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Chloe East in 2001 (age 23)