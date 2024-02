Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Carl Bernstein, Renee Fleming

1 of 3 | Carl Bernstein arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The journalist turns 80 on February 14. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818

-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847

-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894

-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902

-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913

-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913

-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921

-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934

-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 82)

-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 80)

-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946

-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 76)

-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 73)

-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 31)