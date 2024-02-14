Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Carl Bernstein, Renee Fleming

Entertainment News // 7 hours ago

Elton John to auction hundreds of art pieces, touring costumes, memorabilia

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Elton John is auctioning off hundreds of art pieces, luxury goods, pop-icon touring fashion and even a 1990 Bentley from the "Rocket Man" singer's 13,500 square-foot Atlanta condo, which sold in October for $7 million.