Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Carl Bernstein, Renee Fleming

By UPI Staff
Carl Bernstein arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The journalist turns 80 on February 14. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 3 | Carl Bernstein arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on November 1 in New York City. The journalist turns 80 on February 14. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818

-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847

-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894

-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902

-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913

-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913

-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921

-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934

-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 82)

UPI File Photo

-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 80)

-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946

-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 76)

-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 73)

-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 52)

Advertisement

-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elton John to auction hundreds of art pieces, touring costumes, memorabilia
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Elton John to auction hundreds of art pieces, touring costumes, memorabilia
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Elton John is auctioning off hundreds of art pieces, luxury goods, pop-icon touring fashion and even a 1990 Bentley from the "Rocket Man" singer's 13,500 square-foot Atlanta condo, which sold in October for $7 million.
NCT's Ten releases solo EP, 'Nightwalker' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
NCT's Ten releases solo EP, 'Nightwalker' music video
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ten released the solo EP "Ten" and a music video for the song "Nightwalker."
'Michael' photo introduces Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Michael' photo introduces Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Michael," a new film starring Jaafar Jackson as late pop star Michael Jackson, opens in 2025.
Pearl Jam releases 'Dark Matter,' announces new album, tour
Music // 18 hours ago
Pearl Jam releases 'Dark Matter,' announces new album, tour
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam released "Dark Matter," a first song from its forthcoming album of the same name, and announced a new world tour.
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 3
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
TV // 19 hours ago
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers, who played couple Jonathan and Jennifer Hart on "Hart to Hart," reunited on his 94th birthday.
Blackpink's Lisa joins cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa joins cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa, Scott Glenn and Julian Kostov will appear on the HBO series "The White Lotus."
'Damsel' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown tries to escape dragon
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Damsel' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown tries to escape dragon
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Damsel," a new film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix.
Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Usher married Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas following his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
Jon Stewart returns to host 'Daily Show': 'I'm excited to be back'
TV // 20 hours ago
Jon Stewart returns to host 'Daily Show': 'I'm excited to be back'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart kicked off his Monday night residency on "The Daily Show" by roasting Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Movie review: 'Madame Web' hits a new low for superhero debacles
Movie review: 'Madame Web' hits a new low for superhero debacles
Ozzy Osbourne threatens to sue Kanye West over music sample in new song
Ozzy Osbourne threatens to sue Kanye West over music sample in new song
Danny DeVito reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Super Bowl commercial
Danny DeVito reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Super Bowl commercial
Katy Perry to leave 'American Idol' after Season 22
Katy Perry to leave 'American Idol' after Season 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement