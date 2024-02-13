Elton John to auction hundreds of art pieces, touring costumes, memorabilia

1 of 5 | Photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"If you buy anything at the sale, just remember that it is going from one incredibly eager collector who has so much pleasure out of what you are going to buy, and I hope it finds a good home," John, 76, said.
The massive collection includes 1970s photographs of the eccentric singer, a Versace couch, Louis Vuitton luggage, a pinball machine and a Yamaha Conservatory grand piano, to name a few.
Sir Elton John's Conservatory grand piano is on display along with photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables to be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
John's extensive artwork collection includes his original Banksy work "Flower Thrower Triptych," which Christie's has priced as the most expensive piece with final bidding expected to fall anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million.
And there is an entire rack filled with Versace shirts and touring costumes, which are expected to fetch several thousand dollars each.
Fashion and touring costumes are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The six-time Grammy winner, who lives with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children in England, told The Wall Street Journal preparing to let go of hundreds of personal items from his Atlanta home was a lot of work.
"I'm afraid I'm not a minimalist," John admitted. "It was a bit of a nightmare to clean and a bit of a nightmare to know where everything was."