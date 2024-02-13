Trending
Feb. 13, 2024 / 11:08 PM

Elton John to auction hundreds of art pieces, touring costumes, memorabilia

By Sheri Walsh
Photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Elton John is auctioning off hundreds of art pieces, furniture, luxury goods, pop-icon touring fashion and even a 1990 Bentley from the "Rocket Man" singer's 13,500 square-foot Atlanta condo, which he sold in October for $7 million.

John's "Goodbye Peachtree Road" collection, featuring 900 items, is expected to bring in at least $10 million, according to auction house Christie's. The public exhibition opened Friday in New York City, with bidding to begin on Feb. 21.

Photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"If you buy anything at the sale, just remember that it is going from one incredibly eager collector who has so much pleasure out of what you are going to buy, and I hope it finds a good home," John, 76, said.

The massive collection includes 1970s photographs of the eccentric singer, a Versace couch, Louis Vuitton luggage, a pinball machine and a Yamaha Conservatory grand piano, to name a few.

Sir Elton John's Conservatory grand piano is on display along with photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables to be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
John's extensive artwork collection includes his original Banksy work "Flower Thrower Triptych," which Christie's has priced as the most expensive piece with final bidding expected to fall anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million.

And there is an entire rack filled with Versace shirts and touring costumes, which are expected to fetch several thousand dollars each.

Fashion and touring costumes are on display and will be sold at auction as part of The Collection of Sir Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road at Christie's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The six-time Grammy winner, who lives with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children in England, told The Wall Street Journal preparing to let go of hundreds of personal items from his Atlanta home was a lot of work.

"I'm afraid I'm not a minimalist," John admitted. "It was a bit of a nightmare to clean and a bit of a nightmare to know where everything was."

