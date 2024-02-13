Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Henry Rollins

1 of 2 | Robbie Williams attends the premiere of "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 20. The singer turns 50 on February 13. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599

-- Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885

-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891

-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918

-- Singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919

-- Pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923

-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 91)

-- Cameroonian President Paul Biya in 1933 (age 91)

-- Actor George Segal in 1934

-- Musician Peter Tork in 1942

-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942

-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 80)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 77)

-- Singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 73)

-- Fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 (age 67)

-- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in 1958 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Henry Rollins in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 58)

-- Pop singer Robbie Williams in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 22)