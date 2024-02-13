Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Henry Rollins

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599
-- Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885
-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891
-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918
-- Singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919
-- Pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923
-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 91)
-- Cameroonian President Paul Biya in 1933 (age 91)
-- Actor George Segal in 1934
-- Musician Peter Tork in 1942
-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942
-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 80)
-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 77)
-- Singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 73)
-- Fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 (age 67)
-- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in 1958 (age 66)
-- Rock musician Henry Rollins in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 58)
-- Pop singer Robbie Williams in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 22)