Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Christian Bale, Olivia Colman

By UPI Staff
Christian Bale attends the premiere of "The Pale Blue Eye" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on December 14, 2022. The actor turns 50 on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Christian Bale attends the premiere of "The Pale Blue Eye" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on December 14, 2022. The actor turns 50 on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 94)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 87)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI.

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 83)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 73)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 69)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 62)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 50)

Advertisement

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 44)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Markella Kavenagh in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

(G)I-dle releases '2' album, 'Super Lady' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
(G)I-dle releases '2' album, 'Super Lady' music video
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released the album "2" and a music video for the song "Super Lady."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Can't Get Enough' remix, video featuring Latto
Music // 14 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Can't Get Enough' remix, video featuring Latto
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez released a "Can't Get Enough" remix featuring Latto and an accompanying music video.
'Severance' Season 2 resumes production
TV // 15 hours ago
'Severance' Season 2 resumes production
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Severance," an Apple TV+ thriller starring Adam Scott, has resumed production on Season 2.
PaleyFest to feature 'The Morning Show,' 'Family Guy' 25th anniversary
TV // 15 hours ago
PaleyFest to feature 'The Morning Show,' 'Family Guy' 25th anniversary
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- PaleyFest LA will feature "The Morning Show," "Loki," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the "Family Guy" 25th anniversary and more.
Heart announces 'Royal Flush' tour with Cheap Trick
Music // 16 hours ago
Heart announces 'Royal Flush' tour with Cheap Trick
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Heart will perform across North America and Europe on the "Royal Flush" tour featuring Cheap Trick.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and the fifth film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise, opens in March.
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick is engaged
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick is engaged
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl," proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, in Switzerland.
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie shared a video of the moment when she and Elliot Grainge learned they are expecting a baby girl.
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park gave an update after going public about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock."
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines and American Airlines introduced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement