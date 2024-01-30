Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Christian Bale, Olivia Colman

1 of 3 | Christian Bale attends the premiere of "The Pale Blue Eye" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on December 14, 2022. The actor turns 50 on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 94)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 87)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 83)

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 83)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 73)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 69)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 62)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 44)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Markella Kavenagh in 2000 (age 24)