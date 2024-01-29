Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688
-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736
-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843
-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860
-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874
-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880
-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913
-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918
-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 84)
-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 79)
-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949
-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 74)
-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 71)
-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 70)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 62)
-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Tenoch Huerta in 1981 (age 43)
-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 42)
-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 42)
-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Lewis Pullman in 1993 (age 31)