Jan. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck

By UPI Staff
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The TV personality turns 70 on January 29. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Oprah Winfrey arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The TV personality turns 70 on January 29. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 74)

-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 71)

-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 70)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Tenoch Huerta in 1981 (age 43)

-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lewis Pullman in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

