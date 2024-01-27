Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 27, 2024

Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Alan Cumming, Mairead Corrigan Maguire

By UPI Staff
Alan Cumming arrives on the red carpet at the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on December 6 in New York City. The actor turns 59 on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Alan Cumming arrives on the red carpet at the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on December 6 in New York City. The actor turns 59 on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 80)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 76)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 68)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 65)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 59)

-- Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Freddy Carter in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

