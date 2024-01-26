Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: Angela Davis, Joseph Quinn

By UPI Staff
Angela Davis makes remarks during a rally to support Rep. Ilhan Omar on the Washington Mall on April 30, 2019. The activist turns 80 on January 26. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 3 | Angela Davis makes remarks during a rally to support Rep. Ilhan Omar on the Washington Mall on April 30, 2019. The activist turns 80 on January 26. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715

-- First lady Julia Grant in 1826

-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880

-- Bessie Coleman, first female Black/Native American pilot in 1892

-- Austrian singer Maria von Trapp in 1905

-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917

-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918

-- Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918

-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925

-- Cartoonist/playwright/author Jules Feiffer in 1929 (age 95)

-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1934 (age 90)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1939 (age 85)

-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 80)

-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946

-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 75)

-- Singer Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955

-- Singer Anita Baker in 1958 (age 66)

-- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 66)

-- Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Soccer coach Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 43)

-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 43)

-- Wrestler Sasha Banks, born Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Joseph Quinn in 1994 (age 30)

File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

