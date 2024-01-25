Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky

By UPI Staff
Alicia Keys plays Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. The singer turns 43 on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alicia Keys plays Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. The singer turns 43 on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933

-- Singer Etta James in 1938

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 79)

-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 67)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 43)

Advertisement

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 28)

From left, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer appear backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "In a Violent Nature," which screened Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a clever twist on slasher movies while still delivering all the goods.
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Music // 12 hours ago
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster teased its pre-release single "Stuck in the Middle" amid news Ahyeon has returned from hiatus.
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
TV // 12 hours ago
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
TV // 13 hours ago
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest.
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Oscar snubs met with disappointment
Movies // 14 hours ago
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Oscar snubs met with disappointment
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Barbie" was nominated for eight Oscars, but the absence of Greta Gerwig's and Margot Robbie's names in the Best Director and Best Actress categories was met with outrage.
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
TV // 14 hours ago
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as a Monday host and executive producer starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
TV // 16 hours ago
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration," a TV special featuring performers and NFL stars, will air on CBS ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
TV // 17 hours ago
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monica Garcia is taking a "break" from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following the Season 4 finale.
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Music // 17 hours ago
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week.
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Mea Culpa," a new film from Tyler Perry starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement