Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759
-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783
-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874
-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882
-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924
-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933
-- Singer Etta James in 1938
-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 82)
-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 79)
-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951
-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 67)
-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 46)
-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 46)
-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 32)
-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 28)