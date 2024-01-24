Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Ed Helms, Kristen Schaal

By UPI Staff
Ed Helms attends the premiere of "Family Switch" at The Grove in Los Angeles on November 29. The actor turns 50 on January 24. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 2 | Ed Helms attends the premiere of "Family Switch" at The Grove in Los Angeles on November 29. The actor turns 50 on January 24. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- English dramatist William Congreve in 1670

-- British social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800

-- Author Edith Wharton in 1862

-- Abstract painter Robert Motherwell in 1915

-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917

-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918

-- Ballet dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925

File Photo courtesy Dance Magazine

-- Musician Doug Kershaw in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 85)

-- Singer Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 83)

-- Singer Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Matthew Hinton/UPI

-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943

-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949

-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 45)

-- Rapper/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

