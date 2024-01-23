Trending
Jan. 23, 2024 / 12:01 PM

'Princess Peach: Showtime!' trailer unveils Ninja, Cowgirl Peach

By Annie Martin

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of Princess Peach: Showtime!

The company released a new gameplay trailer for the action-adventure video game Tuesday.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a spinoff of Super Mario centered on Princess Peach. The game is the first to feature Peach as a main protagonist since Super Princess Peach (2005).

The trailer introduces Ninja and Cowgirl Peach, two new versions of the character with different abilities.

Nintendo previously showcased Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patissiere Peach and Kung Fu Peach.

In addition, Nintendo unveiled a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers Tuesday that will be available for purchase for a limited time to coincide with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released March 22 on Nintendo Switch consoles.

