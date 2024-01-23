'Princess Peach: Showtime!' trailer unveils Ninja, Cowgirl Peach

She can disappear into the shadows or wrangle up enemies... Here comes Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach in #PrincessPeachShowtime, premiering March 22! pic.twitter.com/SUq3VKdeUa— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of Princess Peach: Showtime!

The company released a new gameplay trailer for the action-adventure video game Tuesday.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a spinoff of Super Mario centered on Princess Peach. The game is the first to feature Peach as a main protagonist since Super Princess Peach (2005).

The trailer introduces Ninja and Cowgirl Peach, two new versions of the character with different abilities.

Nintendo previously showcased Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patissiere Peach and Kung Fu Peach.

In addition, Nintendo unveiled a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers Tuesday that will be available for purchase for a limited time to coincide with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime!

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released March 22 on Nintendo Switch consoles.