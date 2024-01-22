Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff

By UPI Staff
Diane Lane arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022. The actor turns 59 on January 21. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Diane Lane arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022. The actor turns 59 on January 21. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

UPI File Photo

-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 90)

-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 87)

-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 75)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 65)

-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by /Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

