Jan. 22, 2024 / 11:35 AM

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon expecting second child

By Annie Martin
Ashley Iaconetti (L) and Jared Haibon are expecting another child. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have another baby on the way.

The television personalities announced in a Amazon Live stream Monday that Iaconetti is pregnant with their second child.

Iaconetti and Haibon confirmed the news to People. The couple already have a son, Dawson, who turns two years old this month.

"We want Dawson to have a sibling," Iaconetti said. "That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson."

Iaconetti and Haibon told Us Weekly that Iaconetti is due to give birth in July.

The couple shared how Iaconetti previously experienced a chemical pregnancy, a type of miscarriage.

"It's a week five miscarriage," Iaconetti said.

Iaconetti and Haibon first met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Iaconetti was previously a contestant in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Haibon appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

Iaconetti and Haibon married in August 2019.

