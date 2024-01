1 of 3 | Sarah Ferguson attends "The Son" red carpet the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, a breast cancer survivor, was also recently diagnosed and treated for malignant melanoma. "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," her representative said in a statement Sunday, adding a dermatologist removed and tested several moles from Prince Andrew's ex-wife as she underwent reconstructive surgery after her mastectomy. Advertisement

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was," the statement continued. "She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The 64-year-old royal is now recuperating at Austria's MAYRLIFE clinic.

She was married to Prince Andrew 1986-96. They are the parents of Princes Beatrice and Eugenie.

Andrew has been in the headlines in recent years because of his friendship with the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A civil lawsuit was settled out of court in 2022 between Andrew and a woman who said Epstein paid her and other underage girls to have sex with the prince.

Andrew's public responsibilities on behalf of the royal family have been scaled back due to the scandal.

