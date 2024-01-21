Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Luke Grimes

By UPI Staff
Luke Grimes arrives for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The actor turns 40 on January 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Luke Grimes arrives for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The actor turns 40 on January 21.

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738

-- Explorer/historian John Fremont in 1813

-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824

-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869

-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884

-- Blues musician Lead Belly, born Huddie William Ledbetter, in 1888

-- French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905

-- German high-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905

-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922

-- British comedian Benny Hill in 1924

-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938

-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 84)

-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 83)

-- Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941

-- Singer Mac Davis in 1942

-- Singer Edwin Starr in 1942

-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 77)

-- Singer Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 73)

-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953

-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 68)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 61)

-- Singer Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Jerry Trainor in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Luke Grimes in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Nick Gehlfuss in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI

