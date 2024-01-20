'Pawn Stars' icon Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison's son Adam has died at the age of 39, the family announced.

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Rick, 58, captioned a photo of the two of them together in happier times on Instagram Friday.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the Harrisons said in a statement to TMZ.

A representative for the docu-series said Adam suffered a fatal drug overdose, but details about the circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating the case.

Pawn Stars is a reality show about a family-owned pawn shop in Las Vegas. It premiered on History channel in 2009.

Rick starred in the show with his father Richard, who died in 2018 at the age of 77, and his 40-year-old son, Corey.

Adam was not a part of the series.

