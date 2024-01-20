Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Ozzie Guillén, Evan Peters

By UPI Staff
Ozzie Guillén acknowledges fans before throwing out the first pitch of Game 4 of the MLB ALDS against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on October 12, 2021. The former White Sox manager turns 60 on January 20. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 2 | Ozzie Guillén acknowledges fans before throwing out the first pitch of Game 4 of the MLB ALDS against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on October 12, 2021. The former White Sox manager turns 60 on January 20. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 90)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 72)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 66)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillén in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

