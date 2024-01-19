Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 1:48 PM

Mike Epps comedy special 'Ready to Sell Out' coming in February

By Annie Martin
"Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out," a new stand-up comedy special from Mike Epps, will premiere on Netflix in February. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 3 | "Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out," a new stand-up comedy special from Mike Epps, will premiere on Netflix in February. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Mike Epps has a new comedy special coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Friday that the stand-up comedy special Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out will premiere Feb. 20.

Ready to Sell Out will see Epps discuss money, the trials and tribulations of his relationships, and share a number of street observations.

The special is directed by Royale Watkins, who also executive produces with Epps, Mark Ritchie, Thomas Cobb, Niles Kirchner and Kyra Epps.

Ready to Sell Out will mark Epps' fourth special for Netflix, following Don't Take It Personal (2015), Only One Mike (2019) and Indiana Mike (2022).

The actor and comedian also stars on the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, which will return for Season 5 in the spring. The show was renewed for Season 6 in December.

In addition, Epps will take part in the Netflix is a Joke Fest comedy festival, which runs May 2-12 this year.

