Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Cindy Sherman, Natalia Bryant

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Scottish engineer James Watt, inventor of the steam engine, in 1736

-- Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in 1807

-- American short story writer/poet Edgar Allan Poe in 1809

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Cezanne in 1839

-- Ebony magazine founder John H. Johnson in 1918

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1920

-- Author Patricia Highsmith in 1921

-- Actor Jean Stapleton in 1923

-- Actor Tippi Hedren in 1930 (age 94)

-- Television newscaster Robert MacNeil in 1931 (age 93)

-- Singer Phil Everly in 1939

-- British stage singer/actor Michael Crawford in 1942 (age 82)

-- Singer Janis Joplin in 1943

-- Actor Shelley Fabares in 1944 (age 80)

-- Singer Dolly Parton in 1946 (age 78)

-- Chef Paula Deen in 1947 (age 77)

-- Singer/actor Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1953 (age 71)

-- Artist Cindy Sherman in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Katey Sagal in 1954 (age 70)

-- Comedian Paul Rodriguez in 1955 (69)

-- Painter Thomas Kinkade in 1958

-- Author Edwidge Danticat in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Shawn Wayans in 1971 (age 53)

-- Comedian Frank Caliendo in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Jodie Sweetin in 1982 (age 42)

-- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in 1982 (age 42)

-- Filmmaker Damien Chazelle in 1985 (age 39)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson in 1992 (age 32)

-- Rapper Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, in 1992

-- Actor Logan Lerman in 1992 (age 32)

-- Model Natalia Bryant in 2003 (age 21)