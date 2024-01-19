Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ashley Cain is celebrating the birth of his son.

The Challenge alum, 33, recently welcomed a baby boy, Aliyas Diamond.

Cain shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of his son.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz.," he captioned the post. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life."

Aliyas was born more than two years after the death of Azaylia Diamond, Cain's daughter with Safiyya Vorajee. Azaylia died at 8 months old in April 2021 after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Cain said on Instagram that Aliyas "will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too."

"Welcome to the world my son," he added. "May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful."

Cain has not shared the identity of Aliyas' mother but previously told The Sun she is a woman he has "met up on and off" with since he was 18.

Cain is known for appearing in The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the British reality series Ex on the Beach.