Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Pope Pius V in 1504
-- American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706
-- Author Anne Bronte in 1820
-- British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863
-- U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899
-- English novelist Nevil Shute in 1899
-- Actor Betty White in 1922
-- Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927
-- Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928
-- Actor James Earl Jones in 1931 (age 93)
-- Douglas Wilder, first Black governor elected in U.S., in 1931 (age 93)
-- Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933
-- Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (age 85)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning runner Kipchoge Keino in 1940 (age 84)
-- Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942
-- Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949
-- Barbadian President Sandra Mason in 1949 (age 75)
-- Former Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Steve Earle in 1955 (age 69)
-- Comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (age 67)
-- Comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 62)
-- Writer Sebastian Junger in 1962 (age 62)
-- Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in 1964 (age 60)
-- Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, in 1971 (age 53)
-- Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor/filmmaker Leigh Whannell in 1977 (age 47)
-- Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Zooey Deschanel in 1980 (age 44)
-- Rapper Ray J, born William Ray Norwood, in 1981 (age 43)
-- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade in 1982 (age 42)
-- DJ Calvin Harris in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Kelly Marie Tran in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Willa Fitzgerald in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Lucy Boynton in 1994 (age 30)