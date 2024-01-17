Trending
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton

By UPI Staff
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks when tennis icon Billie Jean King is honored for her role in 50 years of equal pay in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28 in New York City. Obama turns 60 on January 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks when tennis icon Billie Jean King is honored for her role in 50 years of equal pay in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28 in New York City. Obama turns 60 on January 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Pius V in 1504

-- American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706

-- Author Anne Bronte in 1820

-- British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863

-- U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899

-- English novelist Nevil Shute in 1899

-- Actor Betty White in 1922

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927

-- Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928

-- Actor James Earl Jones in 1931 (age 93)

-- Douglas Wilder, first Black governor elected in U.S., in 1931 (age 93)

-- Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933

-- Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (age 85)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning runner Kipchoge Keino in 1940 (age 84)

-- Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942

-- Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949

-- Barbadian President Sandra Mason in 1949 (age 75)

-- Former Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Steve Earle in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (age 67)

-- Comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 62)

-- Writer Sebastian Junger in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in 1964 (age 60)

-- Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor/filmmaker Leigh Whannell in 1977 (age 47)

-- Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Zooey Deschanel in 1980 (age 44)

-- Rapper Ray J, born William Ray Norwood, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade in 1982 (age 42)

-- DJ Calvin Harris in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Kelly Marie Tran in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Willa Fitzgerald in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Lucy Boynton in 1994 (age 30)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

