Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Penelope Ann Miller, Natalia Dyer

1 of 3 | Penelope Ann Miller attends the premiere of the motion picture drama "The Birth of a Nation" at the ArcLight Cinerrama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 21, 2016. The actor turns 60 on January 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808

-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 63)

-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 58)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 54)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 45)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 29)