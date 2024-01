Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Howard Stern, Jeff Bezos

Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020, in New York City. The radio show host turns 70 on January 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- French fairy tale writer Charles Perrault, author of the Mother Goose stories, in 1628

-- Painter John Singer Sargent in 1856

-- Novelist Jack London in 1876

-- World War II Nazi leader Hermann Goering in 1893

-- Mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, born George Joseph Kresge, in 1935 (age 89)

-- Champion heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier in 1944

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Author Haruki Murakami in 1949 (age 75)

-- Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 1951

-- Actor Kirstie Alley in 1951

-- Radio personality Howard Stern in 1954 (age 70)

-- Journalist Christiane Amanpour in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Oliver Platt in 1960 (age 64)

-- Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician/film director Rob Zombie in 1965 (age 59)

-- Heather Mills, activist/former wife of Paul McCartney, in 1968 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Actor Rachael Harris in 1968 (age 56)

-- Singer Melanie Chisholm in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor/singer Issa Rae in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Naya Rivera in 1987

-- Singer Zayn Malik in 1993 (age 31)