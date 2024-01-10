Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887
-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935
-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936
-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 85)
-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943
-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944
-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 80)
-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 76)
-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949
-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 75)
-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 71)
-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 68)
-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 50)
-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Sarah Shahi in 1980 (age 44)