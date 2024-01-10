Trending
Jan. 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart

By UPI Staff
Pat Benatar arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. The rocker turns 71 on January 10. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Pat Benatar arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. The rocker turns 71 on January 10. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 85)

-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943

-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 76)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 75)

-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 71)

-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 68)

-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 50)

-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Sarah Shahi in 1980 (age 44)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
